Boston Partners Sells 1,221 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.29% of Heritage Financial worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 358,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

