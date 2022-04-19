Boston Partners Sells 4,485 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FN stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.