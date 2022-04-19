Boston Partners Sells 861 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 129,963 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 935,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,030,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FFIC opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.76. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Flushing Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.