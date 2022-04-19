Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 413.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.38).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.59) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.93) to GBX 425 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.14), for a total transaction of £48,412.32 ($62,987.67). Also, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £4,965.24 ($6,460.11). Insiders bought 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $525,476 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LON:BRW traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 511 ($6.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,291. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 359.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 359.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 527 ($6.86).

About Brewin Dolphin (Get Rating)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.