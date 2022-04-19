Bridgepoint Group plc (BPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BPT opened at GBX 326.60 ($4.25) on Tuesday. Bridgepoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 257.50 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 571 ($7.43). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BPT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 480 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Bridgepoint Group PLC engages in the middle market private assets investing business worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.