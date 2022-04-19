Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Shares Down 7.6%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 2,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

