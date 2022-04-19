Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.23. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amdocs by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Amdocs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Amdocs by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.23. 3,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,159. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.