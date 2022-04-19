Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) to announce $57.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $242.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $266.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $287.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 126,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

