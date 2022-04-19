Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after buying an additional 362,634 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 91,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 90,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 83,825 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,034. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

