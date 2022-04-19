Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). MEI Pharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 3,227,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $73.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.23. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 144,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

