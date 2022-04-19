Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.58). Outset Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NASDAQ OM traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. 245,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,330. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.97. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

