Brokerages Expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Domo’s earnings. Domo posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domo will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Domo by 222.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Domo by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

DOMO traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 273,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,262. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

