Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) to post sales of $106.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.87 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $101.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $450.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $467.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $519.34 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 11,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.