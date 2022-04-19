Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). Mattel reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 114,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Mattel by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $4,767,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,598,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.