Brokerages Expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NU’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NU.

Get NU alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NU shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $6.89 on Friday. NU has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,393,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NU (NU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.