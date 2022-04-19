Brokerages Expect Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) will report $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Bros. Discovery.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

WBD traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,800,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,612,367. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

