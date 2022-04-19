Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $35.67

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.91%.
Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearway Energy (CWEN)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.