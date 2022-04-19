Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $35.67

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWEN traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 663,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,149. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.91%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

