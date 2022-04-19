Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $122.21

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.4% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

