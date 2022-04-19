Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $99.89

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.89.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
LOGI traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 804,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,735. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
About Logitech International (Get Rating)
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logitech International (LOGI)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.