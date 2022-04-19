Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) PT at $59.50

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($80.65) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.80. 17,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,293. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

