Brokerages Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) PT at $53.00

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 14.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $30,545,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.