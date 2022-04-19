Brokerages Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) PT at $53.00

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 14.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at $30,545,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.