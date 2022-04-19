Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target at $385.78

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $385.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Synopsys by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $9.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.33. 679,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.42. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

