Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $66.60

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

VSEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 31,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,600. The stock has a market cap of $516.27 million, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. VSE has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VSE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VSE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in VSE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

