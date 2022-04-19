Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Up 49.6% in March

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BCAC stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAC. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

