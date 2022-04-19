Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.68

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.68 and last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 8.26%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.