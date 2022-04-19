Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 790,737 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after buying an additional 169,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,584,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $202.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $177.86 and a 1-year high of $205.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

