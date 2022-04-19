Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.