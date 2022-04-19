Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $416,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

