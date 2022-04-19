Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $384.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $350.99 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

