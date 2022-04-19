Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.11.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Capri by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Capri by 2.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

