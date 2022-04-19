Carbon (CRBN) Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $19,625.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.29 or 0.07459569 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,558.71 or 1.00058590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,477,255 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

