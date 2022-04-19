Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Gap Up to $40.22

Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.22, but opened at $41.78. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 1 shares.

CASS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $570.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

