Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.88.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.33. 2,917,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.54. Catalent has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,212. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Catalent by 114.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

