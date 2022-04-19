Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$12.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

CG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.09. 23,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

