Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Up to $50.75

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.75, but opened at $51.87. Century Communities shares last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 588 shares trading hands.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

