Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Up to $50.75

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.75, but opened at $51.87. Century Communities shares last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 588 shares trading hands.
CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
