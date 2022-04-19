CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.60

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €86.60 ($93.12) and last traded at €88.00 ($94.62), with a volume of 10122 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.80 ($93.33).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWC. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($135.48) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($135.48) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $632.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.83.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

