Chainlink Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $14.15 or 0.00034188 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $6.61 billion and approximately $427.09 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

LINK is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

