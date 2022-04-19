China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Trading 20% Higher

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) traded up 20% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 2,558,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average session volume of 693,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in China Liberal Education by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

