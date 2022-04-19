China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.99.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $2.4674 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth $254,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 53,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

