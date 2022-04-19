Chromia 1-Day Volume Hits $38.07 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 3% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $240.34 million and approximately $38.07 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

