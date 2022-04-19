Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.45

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$13.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.
About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)
Featured Articles
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.