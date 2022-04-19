Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 692,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,239,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

