CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,847 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of CNO Financial Group worth $158,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 654,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,571. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

