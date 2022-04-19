Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after buying an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 512.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 94,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 79,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

