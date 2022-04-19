Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.
KOF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after buying an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 512.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 94,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 79,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
