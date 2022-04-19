Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Decreased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,097,069 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 4.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.68% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,250,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 374,106 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $33,191,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,994,000. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 138,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. 1,790,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

