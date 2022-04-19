ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0001

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 73.1% lower against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $8.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003736 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000879 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,651,235,428 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.