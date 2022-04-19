Comparing nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) & ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for nLIGHT and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 2 1 3.00 ASE Technology 0 4 0 0 2.00

nLIGHT currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.35%. ASE Technology has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.94%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -10.98% -8.89% -7.16% ASE Technology 11.23% 25.07% 10.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares nLIGHT and ASE Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $270.15 million 2.49 -$29.67 million ($0.70) -21.67 ASE Technology $20.41 billion 0.73 $2.17 billion $1.03 6.61

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASE Technology beats nLIGHT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

