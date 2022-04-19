Comparing Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) & Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yatsen and Waldencast Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $916.42 million 0.35 -$243.75 million ($0.39) -1.71 Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Waldencast Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yatsen and Waldencast Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatsen currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,753.28%. Given Yatsen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and Waldencast Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -26.42% -19.62% -15.46% Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -4.16%

About Yatsen (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Waldencast Acquisition (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

