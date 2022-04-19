Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

CODI opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 96,834 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

