Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

NYSE:MCD opened at $251.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.83 and a 200 day moving average of $250.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

